Kara Swisher to Debut “Much More Sassy” Podcast This Month With Vox Media

After departing the New York Times as a columnist and podcast host earlier this summer, Kara Swisher is returning with a new interview show this month that she promises will be “looser,” “much more sassy” and more experimental than her previous audio endeavors.

Produced with Vox Media, On With Kara Swisher will debut on Sept. 26 and release twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. And each week, listeners of the show will also be able to participate in a companion conversation with Swisher on Twitter Spaces.

“I was really struck by how incredibly substantive and challenging the questions I got from the audience were for whatever topic I covered, whether it was what was going on at Twitter, or Elon Musk, or the Uvalde shooting and the involvement of tech in some of this stuff around misinformation,” Swisher tells The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s no reason not to take advantage of the intelligence of our of our community, and they like it too. We’re making it for them — we’re not making it for each other.”

On With Kara Swisher is part of a new three-year deal between Swisher and Vox Media, which is separate from Swisher’s existing deal for Pivot, the other Vox Media podcast she co-hosts with Scott Galloway. Swisher declined to share specifics about the revenue share split for the new show.

Like Pivot, which will continue to release episodes twice a week, On With Kara Swisher will remain available on all major podcast platforms. Swisher says she’s open to exploring a potential subscription or à la carte pricing model for special episodes or related events, but doing so wouldn’t be “necessary financially.” “We’ve never had a problem with advertising, not having a great ad business with the pod,” she says.

Future episodes of the new podcast will also likely include a video component, though Swisher says that element is still being designed. And a live event? Swisher isn’t ruling that out either.

“I’m loosening it up quite a bit, as opposed to what I made before,” Swisher says.