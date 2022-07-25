Keith Olbermann to Host New Podcast on iHeartMedia

Former MSNBC anchor and political commentator Keith Olbermann will launch a new podcast series on iHeartMedia.

The daily podcast, Countdown with Keith Olbermann, will feature a mixture of news, including Olbermann’s “Special Comment” political analysis and his “Worst Person In The World” segment, features of Olbermann’s previous MSNBC show of the same title. The show will also feature a sports segment, “a daily call for help for a suffering dog” and anecdotes from across Olbermann’s career.

Olbermann spent 20 years as a sports journalist, which included co-hosting SportsCenter on ESPN from 1992 to 1997. From 2003 to 2011, Olbermann hosted a political program on MSNBC. He later became the chief news officer for Current TV and covered the 2016 presidential election in a web series on GQ.

The first episode of his podcast is scheduled to go live Aug. 1.

This is the latest big name at iHeartMedia, as the company continues to add to its original podcast slate. In June, Martha Stewart inked a deal with the company to host a “talk show style” podcast. Bloomberg announced a lineup of five new podcasts in 2022 in partnership with iHeartMedia. And Katie Couric, already a podcaster with iHeartMedia, announced a new limited series examining abortion across the country.