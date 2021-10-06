Kelly Campbell Joins NBCUniversal as President of Peacock

Kelly Campbell, the former president of Hulu, is joining NBCUniversal as the president of its streaming service, Peacock, the company said Wednesday.

“On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” Matt Strauss, the chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at NBCU, said in a statement.

Campbell, who resigned from Hulu on Monday, will begin at Peacock in November, reporting to Strauss. Based in Los Angeles, she will lead the year-old streamer’s live and original programming and replaces Gidon Katz, NBCU’s direct-to-consumer president who was with Peacock since its beginning but recently resigned.

Campbell will lead Peacock after a nearly two-year stint as the president of Hulu. She first joined Hulu in 2017 after spending more than a decade at Google and was promoted to president in early 2020, overseeing Hulu when it was added into Disney’s larger direct-to-consumer business. Her Peacock hire also comes as Disney is preparing to buy out NBCU parent Comcast’s minority stake in Hulu in the next few years.

“Can’t wait to join this incredible team and embark on a new adventure together,” Campbell wrote in a post on LinkedIn announcing her move to Peacock.