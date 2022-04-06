Kelsey Grammer to Host History Series for Fox Nation Streaming Service

Fox Nation, the streaming service owned by Fox News Media, is turning to another Hollywood star for its latest documentary series.

Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer will host a series called Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America, which will debut on the service May 1. The eight-episode series will highlight a different battle each week, with the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Battle of Brooklyn, the Battle of Yorktown, and the Battle for the Alamo among the battles set to get the TV treatment.

“Kelsey is a legend in the entertainment industry, and we are proud to bring his talents to our platform,” said Fox Nation president Jason Klarman in a statement. “His affinity for our nation’s history and charismatic delivery will provide Fox Nation subscribers with an entertaining yet educational viewing experience they can’t get anywhere else.”

Grammer also recently signed on to narrate the Fox Business primetime series Legends & Lies.

Last month Fox Nation announced that Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner would host a docuseries for the service about Yellowstone National Park. Warm Springs Productions is producing both the Costner and Grammer series, with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions also producing the actor’s show.

While Fox Nation still leans heavily on Fox News star power for its programming (it also streams replays of Fox’s primetime lineup), it has also leaned onto original programming, including a show hosted by Nancy Grace, and a reboot of the Fox series Cops.