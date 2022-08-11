KPCC, LAist Studios Hire New Executives From Entertainment Weekly, L.A. Times

LAist Studios, the podcast development and production studio of Southern California Public Radio, has tapped former Entertainment Weekly editorial director Shana Naomi Krochmal to serve as vice president of the studio.

At LAist Studios, which produces shows like California Love and Servant of Pod with Nick Quah, Krochmal will be tasked with helping refine the studio’s podcast strategy and expanding its audience.

“I’ve lived in LA for nearly 20 years and am still delighted every day by the rich and complex ways our identities and experiences in Southern California reflect shared ambitions and dreams for the future. I think LAist Studios has the best possible view to reflect back those stories in heartfelt and honest audio narratives,” Krochmal said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Krochmal joins LAist after a three-year tenure at EW, where she led the magazine’s digital strategy and executive produced its podcasts and videos. Included in these projects was a Webby Award-winning companion podcast for Schitt’s Creek that Krochmal co-hosted.

Also joining Krochmal at SCPR is Sophie Chap from The Los Angeles Times, who will lead communications across all SCPR platforms. At the Times, Chap was a senior manager for media and marketing partnerships, where she helped create and executive media campaigns for the paper.

“I’m really excited to be in this critical role as the director of marketing & communications at SCPR as we ramp up our marketing efforts to further expand our connections with the communities we want to serve,” Chap said. “I’ve always admired how mission driven SCPR is and I’m proud to be a part of this organization.”