Kris Jenner Joins MasterClass to Teach Course on Personal Branding

MasterClass has a new instructor, and relocation to Calabasas is not required.

Superstar manager, mogul and branding expert Kris Jenner is offering up her talents, wisdom and secrets to success via a new MasterClass session that just launched on the online platform. “Here we go,” announces Jenner in a new trailer, “Here we go.” And off she goes by offering an insider’s take on how the launch of Keeping Up With the Kardashians kickstarted her family’s branding journey through managing the careers of her daughters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The course finds Jenner sharing how to build a narrative, find an audience and followers and how to leverage the power of social media to make a brand stand out.

“We’ve all made mistakes, but then you turn around and correct that and pivot. We’ve evolved to the place we are today because we’ve learned so much from a few of the mistakes but also from the successes,” says Jenner, who moved her family from E! to Hulu via the new reality show The Kardashians. “It’s not just trying to put a square peg in a round hole. It’s doing exactly what feels right and having the balance between personal life and work to create an environment where people gravitate towards what you’re doing.”

Jenner is just the latest boldfaced name to join MasterClass’ roster that also includes actors, filmmakers, writers, photographers, artists, singers, business leaders, chefs, athletes, wellness experts and more. Her résumé includes managing her children as well as their respective businesses and brands including Skims, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Poosh and her own, Safely. They also star on Hulu’s new series The Kardashians.

David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, praised Jenner’s success in launching “multiple billion-dollar brands” as well as amassing north of 49 million Instagram followers. “We’ve had a front row seat to her family’s life on TV. Now, in her class, she’ll uncover the secrets to her and her family’s success, teaching MasterClass members how to build their own brand and pursue their passions, all while staying true to themselves.”

Added Jenner: “As a mom and businesswoman, staying true to my core values is my fundamental secret to success. Very rarely are we taught to promote ourselves and be our own biggest advocates but in my class, I will teach members how my family and I have built our businesses by staying true to our authentic selves so that they can be their own best advocate and successfully launch their own entrepreneurial path.”