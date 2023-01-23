Larry Wilmore to Host the 2023 Podcast Academy Awards

Comedian Larry Wilmore will host this year’s Podcast Academy Awards, known as the Ambies.

The awards show will take place March 7 in Las Vegas at the International Theater, with the ceremony and awards pre-show being livestreamed on Twitch beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Wilmore is currently the host of Black on the Air, a show on The Ringer Podcast Network that has featured guests like Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall, B.J. Novak, Wanda Sykes and Judd Apatow, among others. He is the co-creator of Insecure, with Issa Rae, and Grown-ish, with Kenya Barris.

“Larry’s prolific body of work and unique humor spans the stage, screen and podcasting. To say that we are lucky to have him host this year’s Ambies is an understatement,” said Donald Albright, chairperson of The Podcast Academy and CEO of Tenderfoot TV. “He’s an icon in his own right. We cannot wait to see — and hear — what he will bring to the ceremony.”

At the 2022 Ambie Awards, the podcast 9/12 (Pineapple Street Studios, Amazon Music and Wondery) took home the top prize for podcast of the year. Other winners included Rosamund Pike for her performance in QCode’s Edith and former NPR host Sam Sanders for his work as a host on It’s Been a Minute. The ceremony was hosted at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter is a sponsor of The Podcast Academy alongside Wondery, Sonoro, Audible, The Podcast Show, Stitcher, PRX, Tenderfoot TV, Castbox, Loeb & Loeb and Paramount.