Former InStyle Editor Laura Brown to Debut Clubhouse Conversation Series ‘Ladies Night’ (Exclusive)

Laura Brown will soon be hosting ladies’ night on Clubhouse.

The high-profile InStyle editor-in-chief — who departed the magazine when its publisher, Dotdash Meredith, announced it was switching from print to a digital-only publication — will debut Ladies Night with Laura Brown on May 5. The limited series will find Brown engaging a slew of stars in “fun, candid conversations across a myriad of topics like ambition, relationships, and of course, style.” Michelle Dockery, Elle Fanning, Sophie Turner, Rebel Wilson and Odessa Young are booked with more names expected in the coming weeks. Joining her in the club at Clubhouse will be another well-respected InStyle vet, Glynis Costin, who is on board to produce the series.

Chelsea Macdonald, head of entertainment partnerships at Clubhouse, said she’s admired the pair’s work over the years, citing “Laura’s magnetic interviewing style and Glynis’ eye for talent.” Macdonald added: “So when they both came on board for this show, I was elated. Both are legacy innovators within entertainment, fashion, and publishing, so we’re excited that Clubhouse can provide their next creative endeavor into social audio.”

Brown, who served as the mag’s top editor from 2016 until February, called it “thrilling” to be able to “talk to listeners in real-time, on a platform with a global reach far exceeding that of a publishing brand. And it’s always five o’clock somewhere.” Ladies Night with Laura Brown follows a similar chat show she hosted during her InStyle tenure titled Ladies First. Throughout her career, Brown has interviewed big names like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and countless other A-List stars. The beloved Aussie joined InStyle after a decade-plus run at Harper’s Bazaar.

Costin, who segued to launch her own firm, Costin Consulting, served as the West Coast bureau chief for InStyle for an impressive 22 years. She’s known for having a keen eye for talent and strong industry relationships thanks to booking more than 400 covers during her long tenure. She also booked A-list events like the InStyle Awards, Badass Women dinners and countless awards season parties. She also penned features on Sandra Bullock, Kerry Washington, Holly Hunter and Sterling K. Brown, among many others.

“I’m excited to be working with Clubhouse on this new series and to be partnering again with Laura who is such a natural conversationalist,” said Costin. “The show will feel like an intimate chat among friends who are out for cocktails or coffee — it’s about having fun.”

The launch and move to Clubhouse will surely be watched by media insiders. There have been a number of media moves as of late due to layoffs and publishers like Dotdash switching to digital-only. Along with InStyle ceasing its print publication, so have Entertainment Weekly, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español.

As for Clubhouse, the pandemic phenomenon launched in March 2020 and has since hosted conversations with Adam McKay, Oprah Winfrey (recapping her Adele interview), Zoe Saldana, Reese Witherspoon, Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dogg, to name but a few.