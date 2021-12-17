Laura Lee, YouTube Beauty Influencer, Signs With WME (Exclusive)

YouTube beauty influencer Laura Lee has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Lee began posting beauty videos to YouTube in 2013 as “laura88lee” and soon rose in popularity as one of the platform’s early make-up bloggers and beauty influencers. The creator now has more than 4.5 million subscribers and has since launched her own beauty brand and online clothing shop.

Earlier this year, Lee partnered with fellow YouTube creator and make-up artist Manny Gutierrez, known professional as Manny MUA, to host a weekly pop-culture and beauty podcast called Fool Coverage. As of publication, the show is the fourth most popular podcast in the U.S. in Apple Podcast’s fashion and beauty category.

But in 2018, Lee faced criticism for resurfaced racist tweets that she wrote in 2012, leading her to lose around half a million subscribers in the span of 30 days, according to analytics pulled from SocialBlade at the time. She also lost major business and sponsorship deals with Ulta and the beauty subscription service Boxycharm as a result of her tweets, which she apologized for in a statement shared to Twitter and and in two separate YouTube videos.

Originally from Alabama, Lee is now based in Los Angeles. She continues to be represented by Mariam Rastegar at Uncmmn and The Storied Group.