Gaming YouTuber LazarBeam Signs Ad Sales Deal With Studio71

Lannan Neville Eacott, the Australian gamer and YouTube creator known as LazarBeam, has signed an ad sales deal with Studio71.

Studio71 will now specifically pitch Eacott’s YouTube videos, which garner more than 71 million monthly views, to advertisers. The ad sales partnership is meant to provide an additional revenue stream for the gamer, who has 20 million subscribers on YouTube, in addition to the advertising revenue garnered from AdSense.

“We have always wanted to work with LazarBeam and have admired his content, style and scale. He is an icon on YouTube, a legacy content creator that we always knew that we would be the best fit for. We are thrilled that this partnership has come to fruition,” Studio71’s vp talent relations, Matt Barker, said in a statement.

On his channel, Eacott typically shares video of himself playing Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft. He has collaborated with other top streamers and creators like Ninja (Tyler Blevins), MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) and KSI (Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji).

Eacott continues to be managed by David Huntzinger at Night Media.