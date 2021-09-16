LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Partners With Clubhouse for Audio Series

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill company is partnering with Clubhouse to create a series of programs on the live audio platform, the companies have revealed.

Under the branding of “SpringHill Live,” James and Carter’s media and entertainment company will host a series of Clubhouse rooms beginning this Thursday that will touch on topics including the upcoming NBA season, the experiences of being a Black quarterback and how college athletes can now monetize their names and likeness.

There are a total of five rooms scheduled to take place this month on Thursdays and Mondays at 1 p.m. PT with potential surprise appearances from James and Carter.

“Clubhouse and SpringHill share a focus on empowering creators and celebrating culturally relevant moments,” Sean Brown, Clubhouse’s head of sports, said. “I’m proud to welcome SpringHill to the Clubhouse family and partner with them to bring their distinct perspectives on sports culture and inspiring conversations to the global community at Clubhouse.”

SpringHill was founded in 2020 and is in talks for a significant investment round from RedBird Capital. James and Carter are seeking capital from investors and are not interested in a sale or acquisition, someone familiar with the matter told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.