Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions, Audible Strike Multi-Project Deal

Audible has struck a multi-project development deal with Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani’s Hillman Grad Productions.

The first project in the deal is an original comedy series, Kym, inspired by the actress and comedian Kym Whitley’s life. Whitley will star in the series and executive produce through her Kwik Whit Productions banner.

“We’re so excited to be expanding into the podcast space in collaboration with Audible and continuing our mission to tell human stories,” Waithe and Rajani said in a joint statement. “We are really grateful to Kym, for sharing not only her story but her signature voice with us. Kym Whitley has always been one of the funniest women in the business, and we’re so glad she’s finally going to take center stage!”

“Lena is a supremely gifted storyteller with a proven ability to capture the human experience in all its complexity through her work. Along with her company, Hillman Grad Productions, she elevates diverse voices and creates art that challenges convention,” Zola Mashariki, the head of Audible Studios, added. “Lena’s creative voice is authentic, accessible, and powerfully potent, and we at Audible are thrilled to help bring her audio stories to life.”

The Hillman Grad deal comes on the heels of the Amazon-owned Audible unveiling audio partnerships with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill, among others.