Lightworks Owner LWKS Acquires Cloud Collaboration Software ioGates

LWKS Software, the U.K.-based maker of the Lightworks editing system, has acquired Copenhagen company ioGates, a developer of cloud-based file sharing software for entertainment production. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Plans are to integrate ioGates’ React cloud platform with LWKS’ Lightworks and QScan quality control technology, to enable remote file sharing, review and approval, and dailies workflows in the system.

Lightworks has a customer base of prosumers and professionals — most notably, Martin Scorsese’s decades long editor Thelma Schoonmaker, who is current cutting the director’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Customers using ioGates’ React cloud software include DR, TV2 and Discovery in Denmark, and postproduction company Windmill Lane in Ireland.

The first stage in the product integration — which allows shots to be shared by the DIT on set with the editor — will be introduced this week to the British Film Editors (BFE) organization. The full integration is expected to be completed in the Fall.

Calling the acquisition “an extremely positive move for everyone involved in video and film creation,” LWKS CEO Peter Lambert says, “IoGates’ React offers a simple and secure way to bring those teams together. With this capability alongside the proven feature-sets of Lightworks and QScan, anyone involved in the creative process will be able to collaborate in a single, easy-to-use connected environment.”

Adds ioGates CEO Jesper Anderson, who with the acquisition assumes the new role of LWKS director of cloud workflow design, “this acquisition enables us to take our cloud workflow expertise to the next level by developing powerful, easy to use and highly collaborative solutions for every type of content creator.”

Lambert notes that React also works to varying degrees with Avid’s Media Composer and Adobe’s Premiere Pro.