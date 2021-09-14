LinkedIn Launches $25M Program for 100 U.S. Creators

LinkedIn said on Tuesday it is investing $25 million into a 10-week program that will provide 100 U.S. creators with grants, coaching and networking support.

The LinkedIn Creator Accelerator Program will give accepted participants a $15,000 grant to “help them share content, spark conversations and build communities,” Andrei Santalo, LinkedIn’s global head of community, wrote in a post announcing the program. Participants will also have opportunities to be featured on LinkedIn channels, a personal coach who will offer feedback on the creator’s LinkedIn content and early access to creator tools.

Interested creators have until Oct. 12 to apply for the program, and the first cohort in the program will be announced in late November, according to the application.

“My team has spent the past few months talking with hundreds of creators from around the globe about what we can do to help them be more successful on LinkedIn. What we heard is that building an audience, creating community, and being financially rewarded are some of the most important things to get right,” Santalo said.

LinkedIn joins a number of other social platforms with programs focused on developing their respective creator communities. In July, Facebook and Instagram said they would pay out $1 billion in creator incentives through 2022 to reward users for posting to their platforms. YouTube has a $100 million fund for creators using Shorts through 2022, while TikTok has a $1 billion fund for U.S. creators that will be paid out over three years.