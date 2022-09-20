LinkedIn Hires CNN Veteran Courtney Coupe as Head of Programming

LinkedIn is doubling down on original content.

The Microsoft-owned social platform has hired Courtney Coupe as its first ever head of programming. Coupe “will work to build the strategy, development and production of all original video and audio content,” per the company, and will report to LinkedIn editor-in-chief Dan Roth.

She joins LinkedIn from CNN, where she most recently worked as senior VP of content strategy and operations for CNN Digital. A CNN veteran, Coupe had worked in multiple roles at the company over the years, including at its short-form video brand Great Big Story, and at CNN+. She also oversaw development and production for CNN Audio, the cable news channel’s podcast unit. She worked at Bloomberg and ABC News before joining CNN.

LinkedIn has made original programming a top priority for its editorial efforts in recent years.

While the platform is best known for its posts and articles, it also recently launched a podcast network and has been investing in video content to better match content consumption on other social platforms.