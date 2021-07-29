Logan Paul Leaves CAA for WME

Logan Paul, the controversial influencer who has recently built up a headlining boxing career, has signed with WME, the agency said on Thursday.

Paul comes to WME from CAA, which he signed with in 2015. He first entered the online creator space as a popular Vine creator, later transitioning his following over to YouTube as a vlogger known for his brash personality and dangerous stunts.

Paul has since been focused on his boxing career. In 2019, he participated in his first professional match against the YouTuber KSI at Staples Center and in June, fought in an exhibition match against the hall of famer Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

With over 23 million followers on YouTube and nearly 21 million followers on Instagram, Paul has also appeared on shows like The Masked Singer, Law & Order: SVU and Freeform’s Stitchers. Leveraging his following, the creator is looking to pursue additional opportunities in film and television.

Paul continues to be managed by Jeff Levin and represented by Viewpoint, with legal representation led by Adam Kaller and Duncan Hedges.