‘Long Neckie Ladies’ NFT Artist Nyla Hayes Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Nyla Hayes, the young artist behind the Long Neckie Ladies NFT collection, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

At 12 years old, Hayes created the first female-led, all-women generative art collection on the Ethereum blockchain. The hand-drawn, computer-generated collectibles have 3,333 variations and all feature women with long necks — all inspired by Hayes’ favorite dinosaur, the Brontosaurus. The entire collection is now worth nearly $3.4 million, and the most expensive NFT in the set sold for 4 ETH, or around $11,737, last August.

Hayes was also named the first artist in residence for TimePieces, Time magazine’s web3 and NFT initiative. For the initiative, the digital artist created the “Long Neckie Women of the Year” collection for 100 different women including Frida Kahlo, Michelle Obama, Toni Morrison and Beyoncé. Last year, the artist was named NFT.NYC’s Emerging Artist of the Year.

Courtesy Nyla Hayes

“I’m very excited and honored to be represented by the iconic CAA talent agency. This is a big step forward for me and my Long Neckie community that believed and supported me from the beginning,” Hayes said in a statement. “The best is yet to come.”

CAA is continued to expand its representation in the web3 and NFT space. Last October, the agency signed the NFT collector behind “0xb1,” a pseudonym based on the first few characters of the collector’s Ethereum wallet address. The prolific collector has obtained pieces from Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Cool Cats and Spunks by Spongenuity.