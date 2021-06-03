Los Angeles Studio Singularity 6 Reveals Massively-Multiplayer Online Simulation Game

Game development studio Singularity 6, led by former Riot Games execs Anthony Leung and Aidan Karabaich, has revealed its first game: Palia, a massively-multiplayer online (MMO) community simulation experience.

Humans are the legendary race in the game, having disappeared thousands of years ago without explanation. Players awaken in a quaint, cozy village to discover the secret to humanity’s past and engage in a deep narrative.

Along the way, they must build a home and forge friendships in a fantastical, Breath of the Wild-like setting that also features a neighborhood system, customization options and a cast of non-playable characters.

“We started Singularity 6 to make games that bring people together,” said Karabaich, who also serves as Palia’s game director. “We’re so excited to invite players into Palia for the first time. Inspired by some of our favorite titles, our game lets you forge your own destiny, exist in a beautiful setting, and give you a sense of being at home. We expect the players to be a huge part of shaping the game, and we can’t wait to see what they do in Palia.”

Palia’s pre-Alpha mode will be available later this summer.

Singularity 6 was founded in 2018 and includes developers from Blizzard, Epic Games, Zynga and Sony.