Lucy Liu to Exec Produce and Voice Star in VR Game ‘The Pirate Queen’

Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill) is executive producing and voicing the Tribeca Film Festival-bound immersive VR game and experience The Pirate Queen, the story of legendary pirate Cheng Shih, from writer-producer-director Eloise Singer and her U.K.-based production company Singer Studios.

“The Pirate Queen is the forgotten story of Cheng Shih, a woman in 19th-century China who became one of the most powerful pirates in history,” Singer Studios said in a plot description for the project, which now also has a teaser trailer. “When the leader of the fleet dies suddenly, a widowed Cheng Shih faces the possibility of losing her status, security and even her life. Players take on the identity of Cheng Shih to complete a series of puzzle-based tasks and outsmart enemies to become the Pirate Queen.”

Added the company: “The Pirate Queen game is part of an expansive franchise, currently being developed as a graphic novel, podcast, and TV series with Beijing, China’s Seesaw Films (The Farewell).”

“I’m really excited to be working alongside Eloise to bring new life to a forgotten story about Cheng Shih – a fascinating woman, who with incredible resilience and tenacity, became a powerful pirate leader during the Qing Dynasty,” said Liu. “This project marks the first time I embody a character through immersive storytelling, and I’m honored to join forces with Singer Studios to share this historical narrative with a potentially new and expanded audience.”

Orion Lee (First Cow) is also part of the voice cast.

“Lucy is a formidable talent, her performance as the voice of the Pirate Queen is truly exceptional,” said the project’s director Singer. “It was a pleasure working with her to bring the character to life, her ability to convey depth and nuance into the character has added layers of complexity to Cheng Shih’s personality, making the Pirate Queen a truly compelling and memorable character.”

Singer Studios describes itself as a female-led production firm and creative studio that “specializes in a new frontier of entertainment.” Its goal is to use “the power of storytelling to push boundaries, challenge the status quo and spark change.”