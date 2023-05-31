×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Lucy Liu to Exec Produce and Voice Star in VR Game ‘The Pirate Queen’

The immersive project, headed to the Tribeca Film Festival, "is part of an expansive franchise, currently being developed as a graphic novel, podcast, and TV series with Beijing, China’s Seesaw Films," says U.K. production firm Singer Studios, led by Eloise Singer.

Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Sophy Holland

Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill) is executive producing and voicing the Tribeca Film Festival-bound immersive VR game and experience The Pirate Queen, the story of legendary pirate Cheng Shih, from writer-producer-director Eloise Singer and her U.K.-based production company Singer Studios.

The Pirate Queen is the forgotten story of Cheng Shih, a woman in 19th-century China who became one of the most powerful pirates in history,” Singer Studios said in a plot description for the project, which now also has a teaser trailer. “When the leader of the fleet dies suddenly, a widowed Cheng Shih faces the possibility of losing her status, security and even her life. Players take on the identity of Cheng Shih to complete a series of puzzle-based tasks and outsmart enemies to become the Pirate Queen.”

Related Stories

Cannes - In Competition - KURU OTLAR USTUNE
Movies

Sideshow, Janus Films Take Nuri Bilge Ceylan's Cannes Competition Title 'About Dry Grasses' for U.S. (Exclusive)

Salma Hayek in 'Black Mirror' season 6
TV

'Black Mirror' Season 6 Reveals Release Date, Episode Descriptions

Added the company: “The Pirate Queen game is part of an expansive franchise, currently being developed as a graphic novel, podcast, and TV series with Beijing, China’s Seesaw Films (The Farewell).”

“I’m really excited to be working alongside Eloise to bring new life to a forgotten story about Cheng Shih – a fascinating woman, who with incredible resilience and tenacity, became a powerful pirate leader during the Qing Dynasty,” said Liu. “This project marks the first time I embody a character through immersive storytelling, and I’m honored to join forces with Singer Studios to share this historical narrative with a potentially new and expanded audience.”

Orion Lee (First Cow) is also part of the voice cast.

“Lucy is a formidable talent, her performance as the voice of the Pirate Queen is truly exceptional,” said the project’s director Singer. “It was a pleasure working with her to bring the character to life, her ability to convey depth and nuance into the character has added layers of complexity to Cheng Shih’s personality, making the Pirate Queen a truly compelling and memorable character.”

Singer Studios describes itself as a female-led production firm and creative studio that “specializes in a new frontier of entertainment.” Its goal is to use “the power of storytelling to push boundaries, challenge the status quo and spark change.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad