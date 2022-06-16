N.Y. Times Podcast Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro Signs With CAA

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, formerly the host of NPR’s Weekend Edition and now a podcast host at The New York Times, has signed with CAA.

The journalist and on-air talent spent 17 years at NPR, where she was the first Latina to host a flagship show for public broadcaster. In addition to Weekend Edition, Garcia-Navarro also co-hosted NPR’s Up First and served as a foreign correspondent in Brazil, Israel, Mexico and Iraq. In addition to winning two Peabody Awards, Garcia-Navarro has received a Lowell Thomas Award from the Overseas Press Club, an Edward R. Murrow Award from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and a Gracie Award for outstanding individual achievement from the Alliance for Women and the Media.

Late last year, Garcia-Navarro left NPR to join the Times as a podcast host. She is now the host of First Person, an audio series from the Times’ opinion audio division that features intimate conversations with people living through some of the major news stories of the day. The series debuted earlier this month on June 9.

Garcia-Navarro continues to be represented by attorney Cody Brown at Ritholz Levy Fields LLP.