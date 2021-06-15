Magic Johnson Joins Cameo’s Board of Directors

Magic Johnson has joined Cameo’s board of directors and roster of talent, the company said on Tuesday.

As the first member of Cameo’s talent to join the board, the Basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur will help represent talent at the executive level and grow the platform’s roster globally. He will also be available for bookings beginning on Tuesday, allowing fans to request personalized videos messages from Johnson at a starting price around $500, a representative for Cameo told The Hollywood Reporter.

“As a former athlete, I’ve experienced first-hand the challenges and opportunities in my journey to leverage my personal brand into businesses off the court – and that is why I support Cameo’s vision for the future of fan relationships that puts control in the talent’s hand,” Johnson, the chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, said in a statement. “I look forward to helping grow Cameo’s diverse talent base and thinking through new partnerships and opportunities to build the business globally. I’m also excited to personally connect with my fans in a whole new way — and have some fun while doing it.”

Steven Galanis, the co-founder and CEO of Cameo, said the idea behind Cameo was “partially inspired” by a photo Johnson took with Galanis in Hawaii when Galanis was a baby.

“Magic joining our Board of Directors is a perfect match and a full circle moment,” Galanis said. “Magic shares our team’s deep passion for building technology that can help talent of all backgrounds build their personal brands by creating deeper connections and magical moments with their fans. Magic’s presence will give a powerful voice to talent in the Cameo boardroom as we work together to fulfill our mission and vision.”

Last year, more than 10,000 celebrities and other public figures joined Cameo. In March, the company raised $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion.