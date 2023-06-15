Mags Creative, U.K. Podcast Studio, Signs With CAA

Mags Creative, the U.K.-based podcast studio founded by sisters Faith and Hannah Russell, has signed with CAA.

The independent production company is behind It Can’t Just Be Me, a lifestyle podcast from Channel 4’s Naked Attraction presenter Anna Richardson; Deliciously Ella, a health and wellness show from food writer Ella Mills; and Carolina Herrera Presents: Walk Tall, a career and workplace podcast with host Toni Tone.

Major brand partners include Google, Women’s Health magazine, Lelo and Barry’s. Recent accolades include the best network award at the 2022 British Podcast Awards and prizes at the 2022 Audio Production Awards.

CAA will work with Mags Creative to identify adaptations across film, TV, publishing and live entertainment based on the studio’s podcast IP. The studio will also join CAA’s growing roster of international podcast studios, including Podimo, Kerning Cultures and Paradiso Media.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve signed with leading entertainment agency, CAA,” Mags Creative co-founder Hannah Russell said. “As we focus on continuing to serve mass audiences and staying at the forefront of content innovation, we will be working closely with CAA to deepen partnerships and expand our reach internationally.”