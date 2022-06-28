Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries Signs First-Look Deal With A24

Pushkin Industries, the audio company co-founded by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg, has signed a first-look deal with A24 for film and TV adaptations of podcasts.

The first project under the deal is a docuseries based on The Bomber Mafia, Gladwell’s 2021 book about aerial bombing during World War II. The book itself was an extension of material first discussed on Gladwell’s Revisionist History podcast, which is produced by Pushkin. The docuseries will be adapted by A24 with the filmmaker Morgan Neville, with Gladwell and Weisberg serving as executive producers.

Additional terms of the deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg, were not disclosed.

Podcasts have become a major source of adaptation material in Hollywood as of late, with top contenders for this year’s limited series Emmys race primarily being shows adapted from hit podcasts. A24’s deal with Pushkin will give the indie studio behind Everything Everywhere All at Once and Uncut Gems a direct pipeline for new source material, while Pushkin benefits from an additional stream of revenue and the ability to expand its IP beyond audio.

In addition to Revisionist History, other Pushkin podcasts include Against the Rules, The Happiness Lab, Broken Record and A Slight Change of Plans.