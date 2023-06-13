×
Podcast Exploring History of Fire Island to Feature Margaret Cho, Joel Kim Booster (Exclusive)

Matt Rogers will also be featured on the Broadway Podcast Network's 'Finding Fire Island' docuseries, narrated by Jess Rothschild and debuting July 6.

Finding Fire Island Podcast, Margaret Cho and Joel Kim Booster
'Finding Fire Island' podcast; Margaret Cho and Joel Kim Booster Courtesy of Broadway Podcast Network; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Broadway Podcast Network’s Finding Fire Island, a new docuseries about the “queer mecca” that inspired Hulu and Searchlight’s Fire Island, will feature the film’s writer-star Joel Kim Booster, and co-stars Margaret Cho and Matt Rogers.

Created, executive produced and narrated by Hot Takes & Deep Dives host Jess Rothschild, the new podcast will debut on July 6 and will also feature Sister Act and The First Wives Club scribe Paul Rudnick, Tony-winning A Strange Loop producer and former Advocate editor-in-chief Zach Stafford, 10-year resident Fire Island DJ Lina Bradford and more filmmakers, authors, directors, performers and icons from the LGBTQ community.

“It’s important to create art about Fire Island which really memorializes the history and the important figures,” actress and comedian Cho said in a statement. “There are so many stories to tell from the island as this legendary queer mecca.”

“The thing about Fire Island is, it itself is such a story, but when you go, it becomes part of your story,” Rogers, the comedian, actor, writer and podcaster added.

The docuseries will trace how a 19th century Long Island beach town became a modern-day queer mecca for artists, the New York City theater community and more. In the process, Finding Fire Island will explore the mystique, legends and lore of the Cherry Grove and The Pines communities from the people who’ve been there, as well as examine the historical racial and economic factors that have played into the island’s community and culture — both past and present.

“As a native New Yorker, Fire Island was intrinsically formative to my identity as a gay person,” Rothschild said. “As my obsession with the history and culture of Cherry Grove and The Pines intensified over the years, I began collecting interviews with notable Fire Island figures, past and present While working on this project, I realized that this is one of the rare pieces of media about Fire Island from the perspective of a woman.”

“The epic stories, influential storytellers and fascinating Fire Island lore,” said Dori Berinstein, co-founder and CEO of Broadway Podcast Network, “will capture our audience completely.”

Watch the full trailer for Finding Fire Island below.

