Mark Rylance, Rebecca Ferguson, Charles Dance to Voice Star in Podcast Thriller ‘Spark Hunter’

Mark Rylance, Rebecca Ferguson and Charles Dance are set to voice star in Spark Hunter, an upcoming eight-episode psychological audio thriller from the director Trudie Styler and producers K.B. Miller and Teressa Tunney.

In the series, which premieres on Nov. 8 from the studio Realm, Ferguson portrays the world’s most advanced robot who has become the target of the NSA and the president of the United States, who want to decommission the robot after believing she has gone rouge. The robot’s maker, played by Rylance, must contend with his creation and her evolving consciousness as the two have discussions about morality and purpose over the course of dinner. Audio from that dinner forms the basis of the series.

Kathleen Turner (Peggy Sue Got Married), Vanessa Redgrave (Julia, Howard’s End), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Gosford Park), Edward Hibbert (Frasier), Linda Powell (Morning Glory, The Report), Fisher Stevens (Succession, The Lincoln Project), De’Adre Aziza (She’s Gotta Have it, Passing Strange) and John Douglas Thompson (Till, The Bourne Legacy, For Life) round out the voice cast.

Sting, Styler’s husband, also makes a cameo in the series.

“We are so pleased to partner with K.B., Teressa and Trudie on bringing Spark Hunter to the world,” Molly Barton, Realm’s CEO and co-founder, said. “It is an elegy on our collective future, a Blade Runner for today, and we’re so excited for listeners everywhere to experience it.”