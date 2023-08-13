Mark Zuckerberg Says “It’s Time to Move On” From Elon Musk Fight

Mark Zuckerberg is ready to move on from his impending fight with Elon Musk.

The Meta CEO took to Threads and then his Instagram Story to share a note that he doesn’t believe Musk is taking the fight seriously.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious, and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

He continued, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

The Facebook founder’s statement comes two days after Musk took to Twitter to share that the fight would be managed by his and Zuckerberg’s foundations, instead of UFC, which Zuckerberg wasn’t exactly in favor of. The CEO noted, “When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card.”

Musk tweeted that the fight would be livestreamed on and Meta

“Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all,” he tweeted. “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.” After Musk’s Twitter post, Italy’s culture minister explained that he had spoken to the Tesla CEO and had a “long, friendly” conversation about hosting the fight but shared the fight would not be held in Rome.