Marvel, SiriusXM Launch Paid Audio Subscription on Apple Podcasts

On Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, which costs $3.99 a month, subscribers get early and, in some cases, exclusive access to new scripted and unscripted shows about Marvel characters and comics.

Marvel Podcasts Unlimited
Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM have launched a paid audio subscription, Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, exclusively on Apple Podcasts, the companies said on Tuesday.

Subscriptions, which cost $3.99 a month, will give subscribers early access to new scripted and unscripted podcasts about their favorite Marvel characters, including Black Widow, Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye and Doctor Doom. Subscribers will also get exclusive access to series like Marvel’s Declassified, a narrative documentary series about the history of Marvel Comics.

Other shows available on Marvel’s Apple Podcasts channel include the original series Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night and its sequel Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail, as well as Marvel’s Wastelanders, a multipart podcast series. The first installment of the series, “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord,” stars Timothy Busfield as Peter Quill, Chris Elliott as Rocket, Danny Glover as Red and Vanessa Williams as Emma Frost.

The paid audio subscription created by Marvel and SiriusXM is part of an ongoing, multiyear agreement the two companies made in 2019 to create podcasts and live events for SiriusXM and its music streaming subsidiary Pandora. In keeping with this agreement, new episodes of the Marvel and SiriusXM podcasts will be available on major audio platforms, including Pandora, Stitcher and SiriusXM, after their debut on Apple Podcasts, the companies said.

