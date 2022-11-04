×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Mass Layoffs to Hit Twitter on Friday, Employees Told in Email

The Elon Musk-owned platform says all impacted employees will be notified by 9 a.m. PT Friday.

Twitter logo on building
Justin Sullivan/Getty

Elon Musk is about to take a hatchet to Twitter’s workforce.

Employees at the platform were told in an email Thursday evening that the company will see mass layoffs on Friday as the billionaire looks to cut down on costs and try to recoup on his $44 billion investment.

In the unsigned email, viewed by The Hollywood Reporter, the company wrote that “in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” adding that “we recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Related Stories

Ricky Gervais and James Corden
TV

Ricky Gervais Calls Out James Corden for Making a Nearly Identical Joke About Twitter

Elon Musk
Business

Elon Musk Defends Controversial Blue Checkmark Twitter Plan to Stephen King

The email adds that all employees will be notified via an email to either personal accounts (if they are being let go) or their work accounts (if they will still have a job) by 9 a.m. PT Friday. All of Twitter’s offices will be closed, and badge access turned off “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”

The layoffs come just a week after Musk took control of the platform, firing its top executives and bringing on board friends and advisers to help him run the company.

Twitter has a hefty $13 billion debt load that includes billion dollar interest payments each year, forcing the company to slim down in order to maximize cash flow. Musk is also weighing a number of other endeavors, including a revamp of the Twitter Blue subscription service, and a reboot of the Vine video platform.

Of course, laying off staff (reports have pegged the reduction at as few as 25 percent of staff or as many as 75 percent of staff) will make any product launches or revenue efforts that much more challenging.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad