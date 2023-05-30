MasterClass Lowers Price of Subscription

MasterClass, the education streaming platform, is lowering the price of its annual subscription from $15 a month to $10 a month as it adds new programming from talent like Amy Poehler.

The pricing change bucks the trend in streaming, where major streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu have introduced price hikes over the past few years to increase revenue and keep up with rising content costs.

“By continuing to innovate the approach to our portfolio of content and making the platform more accessible, we’re not only unlocking potential in our members, we’re enabling them to realize it,” David Rogier, the founder and CEO of MasterClass, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Upcoming programs on the service will include an improv course led by Poehler that she said will “help anyone who is looking to be open, curious and ready for an unprepared life.” The class, released in the fall, will engage a live audience and demonstrate how the principles of improv can be used in everyday life.

In June, MasterClass will also release a four-part series featuring the Wall Street investors Ray Dalio, Meredith Whitney, Joel Greenblatt and Seth Klarman, who will share their approach to investing during a down market.

And this summer, the streamer will release the second season of its G.O.A.T. (referring to “greatest of all time”) original series with 30-minute sessions led by chef Nancy Silverton, who will show viewers how to perfect a grilled cheese, and TikTok star and chef Wallace Wong, who will be teaching about knife skills.

“MasterClass not only inspires and teaches, it meets our members where they are in their lives and reflects the changes we’ve all encountered in the last few years,” Len Amato, the former HBO Films president who now serves as MasterClass’ chief content officer, said. “Our content offers life lessons big and small that have real impact and takeaways, introduce new possibilities in life and work and fuel our desire to improve ourselves while being entertained and educated.”