Comedian Matt Rife Signs With CAA

Comedian and TikTok creator Matt Rife has signed with CAA.

Rife has been performing since the age of 15 and has opened for comedians like Dane Cook, Ralphie May and DeRay Davis. He made his TV debut on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and hosted the network’s TRL reboot, while acting work has included appearances on shows like Fresh Off the Boat and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In 2019, he was a contestant on NBC’s comedy competition show, Bring the Funny.

The following year, Rife — originally from Columbus, Ohio — began posting some of his stand-up material to TikTok and quickly grew a sizable following. To date, Rife has amassed 260 million views, globally, and has a fanbase of 5.8 million followers on the platform. Last December, he also released a self-produced, hour-long comedy special on YouTube, called Only Fans.

On Jan. 4, as part of his 2023 tour, Rife will perform two sold-out sets at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

Rife continues to be managed by Christina Shams.