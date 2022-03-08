Meadowlark Media Launching Content Studio With NBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner (Exclusive)

Meadowlark Media, the content company founded by former ESPN president John Skipper and radio host Dan LeBatard, is getting into business with athletes looking to form their own content ventures.

The company says that it is launching a content banner called New Amendment as a joint venture with Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala and former NBA star turned coach Evan Turner.

The venture is expected to be the first of a number of JVs and partnerships that Meadowlark cuts with athletes and creatives, as it looks to expand its audio and video presence.

Meadowlark launched with LeBatard’s popular daily radio show (which it releases as a podcast), and subsequently struck a distribution deal for the show and other programming with the sports betting company DraftKings. The company has also courted Hollywood, with its first project being a podcast based on the IFC show Brockmire (with Hank Azaria reprising his role as the fictional sportscaster), and signing The Good Place creator Michael Schur as a creative adviser.

The company, which raised $12.6 million in Series A funding a year ago, recently signed a first-look unscripted and documentary deal with Apple TV+.

New Amendment’s first project will be a podcast, Point Forward, hosted by Turner and Iguodala, giving their analysis on thoughts on everything from NBA trades to book reviews and internet memes. It will also include interviews with athletes, authors, musicians and entrepreneurs. Meadowlark’s executive director of audio Carl Scott will produce the podcast, which launches Tuesday.

“We recognize the power athletes wield in controlling their own narratives and wanted to create a model in which we could provide a platform for their voices and the opportunity to fulfill their creative ambitions,” says Scott.

“The focus of the Point Forward narrative is to expand the conversation beyond basketball,” Iguodala added in a statement. “Partnering with Meadowlark allows us a creative space to own and do just that.”