Meghan Markle Pauses Release of ‘Archetypes’ Podcast After Queen’s Death

Meghan Markle is pausing the release of new episodes of Archetypes, her podcast with Spotify, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen,” a note appearing in the show’s description said.

Archetypes debuted on Aug. 23 and has featured interviews with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling in its first three episodes. As of Monday, Archetypes is listed as the No. 2 podcast in the U.S., beneath the Spotify-exclusive show The Joe Rogan Experience, though the show had unseated Rogan’s podcast in the No. 1 spot shortly after its debut. New episodes of Archetypes are typically released on Tuesdays.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also paid tribute to the Queen on their Archewell foundation’s website by disabling the landing page and replacing it with the text, “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.