Mel Robbins to Launch New Podcast in Exclusive Deal With SiriusXM’s Stitcher

Mel Robbins, the popular podcast host and motivational speaker, has struck a multiyear deal with SiriusXM and Stitcher for a new show, called The Mel Robbins Podcast.

Debuting on Oct. 6, the podcast will feature Robbins giving listeners advice across a wide range of topics. The show is executive produced by Robbins’ 143 Studios Inc. and Stitcher’s Josephine Martorana and will be available on all major podcast platforms.

Robbins, who is one of Audible’s top audiobook authors for works like The 5 Second Rule and The High 5 Habit, will also experiment with format by uploading longer and uncut versions of each Mel Robbins Podcast episode to her YouTube channel, which has 1.45 million subscribers.

SXM Media, SiriusXM’s ad sales group, will have the exclusive global ad sales rights to the show; the ad inventory for the show’s YouTube presence will be shared between SXM Media and Robbins.

“My mission with The Mel Robbins Podcast is simple — to inspire, motivate and empower you to create a better life,” Robbins said in a statement. “I am excited to connect with you, learn with you, cheer for you and invite you into my life every week in a deeply personal way.”

Robbins is continuing to lean into audio after her syndicated talk show, The Mel Robbins Show, was canceled after one season. In addition to her popular audiobooks on Audible, Robbins is behind the Audible Original series Here’s Exactly What to Do, Take Control of Your Life, Kick Ass, Work It Out and Start Here.