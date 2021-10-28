Mercedes-Benz Gears Up to Offer Dolby Atmos in Select Car Models

Mercedes–Benz is bringing Dolby Atmos sound to a range of its top car models starting in the summer of 2022, the company announced on Thursday.

The immersive sound system will be built into the optional Burmester 4D and 3D sound system as well as integrated into the Mercedes-Maybach, followed by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The configuration will include 31 speakers, including six speakers that emit sound from above and four speakers in the front seats, as well as a subwoofer.

“Mercedes-Benz is one of the first luxury car brands in the world to rely on the ground-breaking Dolby Atmos technology,” said Britta Seeger, a member of the Mercedes-Benz AG board responsible for sales, in a released statement. “With Dolby Atmos and the Burmester sound system, we offer our customers an exciting music experience in the vehicle that is almost like a live concert.”

Added John Couling, Dolby’s senior vp of commercial partnerships: “At Dolby we are passionate about extending the Dolby Atmos Music experience, so that consumers can enjoy it anywhere and Mercedes-Benz shares our vision. We are excited to be collaborating with them to accelerate the adoption of this immersive auditory experience in cars.”