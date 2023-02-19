×
Meta to Test Verified Subscription Service for Facebook and Instagram

The company said the monthly subscription-based plan will begin in Australia and New Zealand.

Instagram and Facebook App Icons
Instagram and Facebook App Icons Chesnot/Getty Images

Meta Platforms Inc. is launching a “Meta Verified” subscription service on Facebook and Instagram that allows users to verify their accounts with a government ID.

The company’s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg revealed Sunday on social media that the platform will begin testing the service in Australia and New Zealand. The authentication will also include proactive account monitoring for account impersonation, direct access to customer support and increased account visibility and reach.

The monthly subscription-based plan can be purchased on Instagram or Facebook for $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android. According to a news release, for users to be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements and submit a government ID.

Meta clarified that there will be no changes to already verified accounts as they test the new plan.

The news release said that the “Meta Verified” service was developed after the platform received an abundance of requests from creators for broader access to verification and account support. The release explained that the service’s goal is “to help up-and-coming creators grow their presence and build community faster.”

The company added that it hopes to expand the service globally soon.

Meta isn’t the first social platform to introduce a paid verified subscription plan. When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he re-vamped Twitter Blue, with a paid plan for users to sign up for $8 a month on the web and $11 a month for iOS. He also replaced the “official” label with a gold or gray checkmark, depending on the account. 

