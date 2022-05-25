MetaKing Studios Raises $15M in Seed Funding to Accelerate Development of Web3 Strategy MMO Game

New games company MetaKing Studios has raised $15 million in seed funding, led by Makers Fund and BITKRAFT, to accelerate development of BLOCKLORDS, a multiplayer medieval strategy MMO game built using web3 technology.

MetaKing is founded by CEO David Johansson and COO Nicky Li, who both have experience developing and producing free-to-play games. In BLOCKLORDS, world-building is blended with deep historical fantasy and lore, and within the player-driven economy, users will be able to own their own hero characters.

“At heart, we’re a team of gamers and tech enthusiasts who want to create fun, enjoyable experiences using the nascent technologies available to us,” said Johansson. “In BLOCKLORDS, we have been working to build a massive, dynamic game world that is directly shaped by players’ choices, whether they choose to be humble Farmers or powerful Lords and Ladies. By giving players full ownership of their digital assets, not only are we incentivizing the way they play games, we’re empowering them to have fun in the process.”

Jamie Wallace, an associate at BITKRAFT, added: “MMOs have a clear product-market fit within blockchain games as they allow for more diverse and dynamic in-game economies. When it comes to BLOCKLORDS, it not only has deeper gameplay than current blockchain-based games on the market but it’s also designed to attract a wide range of player types, ultimately creating a more inclusive game that caters to all stakeholders within the Web3 universe.”

BLOCKLORDS will launch in early access this year. MetaKing Studios is a fully remote studio with employees in New York, London, Stockholm, Sweden, Singapore, Shanghai and more.