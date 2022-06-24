Michael Che Wins Copyright Suit Over TikToker’s “HomeGirl” Sketch

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Comedian Michael Che beat a copyright suit alleging he ripped off the idea for one of his episodes from a series of TikTok videos called “HomeGirl Hotline” from Kelly Manno. According to a ruling issued Wednesday tossing the case, Manno’s jokes are too abstract to be protectible under copyright law.
In December, Manno sued Che and NBCUniversal, among other producers and broadcasters of HBO comedy sketch show That Damn Michael Che. Manno, who has 1.3 million followers on TikTok, claimed that Che copied jokes in her videos of a service allowing customers to summon a “homegirl” to fight on their behalf. She pointed to both works depicting variations on the same theme of violence and vengeance and the similar structure in which the sketches unfolded.
Related Stories
“The First Work and the Episode are both punctuated with the protagonist expressing a variation of the phrase ‘Thank you Homegirl Hotline’ and ‘Thank you Homegrrl,’ respectively,” states the complaint.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, however, found that Manno failed to argue that any of the elements of her videos are protected under copyright law. She found that the underlying premise regarding the need for a “homegirl” in the works is inherently different.
“In the Videos a woman calls for a homegirl; in the Episode, a man calls a homegirl to fight his battles since he cannot be seen striking a woman,” reads the order. “To the extent that any similarities exist between the Episode and the Videos, these elements are not protectible.”
Manno conceded in the case that the idea of hiring someone to fight battles is not protectible under copyright law.
To establish wrongful copying, there must be proof of substantial similarity between the works at issue. Ideas aren’t copyrightable.
The judge also rejected arguments that the characters in both of their works are substantially similar.
“The two characters are dressed differently; the only apparent similarity is that the characters are both women and both wear sneakers,” the order reads. “Such generic and common characteristics cannot serve as the basis for an infringement claim.”
Manno urged the court to hold off on analyzing whether the sketches are similar enough to violate copyright law until she obtains discovery and expert testimony but Judge Cote refused. She said it’s appropriate for her to answer the question because the test for a copyright infringement claim is an ordinary observer’s comparison of the works.
Che, NBCUniversal and Manno’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Video Games
Netflix Reset: After Layoffs, Reed Hastings Promises “Significant” Investments, but Where?
-
-
Vancouver
Labor Peace Restored In Canada’s Film Industry As Directors Guild Branch Ratifies Contract
-
Amazon Studios
Josh Richards to Create and Produce TV Shows for Amazon Studios Under First-Look Deal
-
-