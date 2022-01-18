Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in $69B Video Game Mega-Deal

Tech giant Microsoft will buy the video game publisher Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal that would reshape the gaming landscape.

The deal, if completed, would bring together Microsoft, which owns the Xbox game platform and the Xbox Game Studios (which owns Bethesda Softworks and 343 Industries, among other game publishers) and Activision, owner of the Call of Duty, Warcraft and Tony Hawk franchises, among others.

Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony, when and if the deal closes.

The deal comes as Activision Blizzard grapples with its own #MeToo reckoning, spurring dueling investigations from the state of California and federal agencies. The company was accused of rampant sexual harassment and discrimination involving alcohol-fueled parties, male employees allegedly joking about rape, a female employee who died of suicide after colleagues shared a nude photo and a so-called “Cosby Suite” because the executive who worked there had earned a reputation for unwanted sexual advances.

Those claims led to a mea culpa from Kotick in October, with the executive writing to employees:

“Over the last decade, as we’ve brought in new companies, grown our workforce, and expanded our business, we believed we had the systems, policies and people in place to ensure that our company always lived up to its reputation as a great place to work. Clearly, in some vitally important aspects, we didn’t,” Kotick wrote in his memo. “The guardrails weren’t in place everywhere to ensure that our values were being upheld. In some cases, people didn’t consistently feel comfortable reporting concerns, or their concerns weren’t always addressed promptly or properly. People were deeply let down and, for that, I am truly sorry.”

Microsoft says that Kotick will continue to serve as Activision CEO after the deal closes, adding that “he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth.” However, Kotick and the Activision team will report to Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

The tech giant said that mobile gaming is a significant part of the deal, with Microsoft not a particularly competitive player in the space, in contrast to Activision, owns games like Candy Crush. Microsoft also says that if the deal closes, Activision’s games would be incorporated into its Game Pass subscription service, giving it a significant boost from Activision’s franchises. The Call of Duty franchise, with its annual release cadence, would be a particularly compelling addition.

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, in a statement. “We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

“For more than 30 years our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most successful games,” added Kotick in a statement. “The combination of Activision Blizzard’s world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with Microsoft’s technology, distribution, access to talent, ambitious vision and shared commitment to gaming and inclusion will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry.”