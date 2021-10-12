‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ Podcast Hosts Sign With WME (Exclusive)

WME has signed the hit podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game and its hosts, Gillie Da King and Wallo267, for representation in all areas.

Million Dollaz Worth of Game — currently the top music podcast, according to Apple Podcasts — launched in 2019 and joined the Barstool Sports podcast network in 2020. On the show, Gillie Da King (born Nasir Fard and formerly known as the artist Gillie Da Kid) and his cousin Wallo (Wallace Peeples) have comedic discussions about their careers, relationships and music, as well as interview stars like Ice Cube, Shaquille O’Neal, Meek Mill and Kevin Durant, among others. But the duo are also focused on offering candid advice to listeners about the life paths for young Black men that go beyond the stereotypical expectations and constraints often placed upon them.

“We came along and we do it so effortlessly that we make anybody feel like they can do a podcast,” Gillie Da King tells The Hollywood Reporter. “People are shooting their shot. We show people from all over the world, but specifically from the bottom — and we from that — [that] you can do other things out here other than play basketball, other than sell drugs, other than the typical things that you think is the only way you can win to get out of the ghetto.”

And as Gillie and Wallo — who has frequently spoken about his 20-year incarceration in the Philadelphia prison system — look to expand the Million Dollaz brand, the duo said they hope to keep that ethos present throughout.

“There’s a lot of stories that haven’t been told … about the struggle that took place in America for people of color. We have a lot to offer, but I think sometimes they see us as one way,” Wallo says. “We’re going to show them more.”