Misfits Gaming Group Signs ‘Minecraft’ Content Creators Ranboo and Tubbo

Esports organization Misfits Gaming Group has signed Twitch streamers Ranboo (who keeps his identity private) and Tubbo, the alias of Toby Smith, who are both known for their Minecraft content.

Ranboo, a gamer in North America, started streaming in 2020 and has 4.2 million followers on Twitch. Meanwhile Tubbo, a U.K.-based streamer, began his online presence in 2018 and now boasts 4.8 million followers.

In signing with Misfits, the intent is for Tubbo and Ranboo to diversify the company’s content slate and widen the appeal to younger audiences.

“Misfits remains committed to competition, but we’re also an inclusive community for all gamers,” said Ben Spoont, who founded Misfits in 2016 and serves as CEO. “With Ranboo and Tubbo joining our already amazing roster of Minecraft creators, fans can expect fun community events, accessible content and a total elevation of our programming. We will define modern gaming content and can’t wait to see how our collective audiences respond.”

Ranboo and Tubbo join a roster including Minecraft content creators Aimsey, Snifferish and Seapeekay.

“Diversifying our audience while remaining true to our competitive DNA is a top priority at Misfits,” said Steve Brauntuch, CMO at Misfits Gaming Group. “Elite creators like Ranboo and Tubbo will help us engage and nurture a younger demo while Minecraft provides a fun testing ground for new content formats and ideas. It’s going to be a great year for the Misfits content lab.”

Misfits Gaming Group is headquartered in South Florida and creates in-game and original content as well as operating five esports teams, including Florida Mayhem in the Overwatch League and Misfits Gaming in League of Legends.