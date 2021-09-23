Misfits Gaming Group Unveils $35M Funding Round, Scripps to Carry Its Content

Esports organization Misfit Gaming Group on Thursday unveiled a $35M Funding round led by the E.W. Scripps Company.

Scripps will invest $10M into the company, which will allow Misfit’s content to be distributed throughout Scripps’ linear and over-the-top television platforms and reach wider gaming audiences.

“We are fortunate to have a progressive-minded partner in Scripps that sees a big-picture landscape for the future and is as excited as we are to capture the hearts and minds of Gen Z and Millennial audiences (ages 12 to 35),” said Ben Spoont, CEO and co-founder of Misfits Gaming Group. “There are opportunities through this partnership to develop broadcast and over-the-top programming for target audiences that are important to both of us on a nationwide level. This is just the beginning of esports’ impact. We expect to be key players in the rapidly changing media landscape.”

Misfit Gaming Group is headquartered in South Florida, and operates three esports teams — Florida Mayhem in the Overwatch League, Florida Mutineers in Call of Duty League, and Misfits Gaming in League of Legends — as well as a roster of content creators. The company creates in-game and original content.

“Scripps is thrilled to partner with Misfits Gaming Group to help build energy and interest around these highly skilled and high energy video-game competitions,” said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “We are perfectly positioned, with our large Florida footprint, to leverage our linear stream and over-the-top distribution to carry all kinds of Misfits Gaming content, from player profiles and interviews to team and league news – all aimed at connecting our advertisers with their young audiences.”

Scripps CEO and president Adam Symson added that the partnership is “an extension of the path we’ve charted to capture emerging opportunities across the media and entertainment marketplace.”