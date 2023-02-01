MLB Network Exits YouTube TV Ahead of Spring Training After Contract Dispute

Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies flys out against the Houston Astros

The MLB Network is being dropped by YouTube TV after the two parties failed to reach a contract renewal agreement, according to an email sent to YouTube TV subscribers on Tuesday.

Though subscribers to YouTube TV’s base plan will still be able to watch select national Major League Baseball Games on Fox, ESPN and TBS, any saved recordings of content from the MLB Network will be lost as the result of the failed negotiations.(Before Tuesday, the MLB Network was available as part of YouTube’s $64.99 monthly base plan.)

“We apologize for the news and will continue conversations with the MLB to advocate on your behalf, in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV,” the email to subscribers said. A representative for the MLB Network, the league’s 24/7 channel with live games and studio programming, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

YouTube TV has previously been locked in carriage disputes with companies like NBCUniversal and Disney but has typically been able to restore access after a short period of time.

Spring training for the 2023 MLB season begins on Feb. 24, while opening day is set for March 30.