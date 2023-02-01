×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

MLB Network Exits YouTube TV Ahead of Spring Training After Contract Dispute

Subscribers will still be able to watch select national MLB games on Fox, ESPN and TBS.

Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies flys out against the Houston Astros
Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies flys out against the Houston Astros Bob Levey/Getty Images

The MLB Network is being dropped by YouTube TV after the two parties failed to reach a contract renewal agreement, according to an email sent to YouTube TV subscribers on Tuesday.

Though subscribers to YouTube TV’s base plan will still be able to watch select national Major League Baseball Games on Fox, ESPN and TBS, any saved recordings of content from the MLB Network will be lost as the result of the failed negotiations.(Before Tuesday, the MLB Network was available as part of YouTube’s $64.99 monthly base plan.)

“We apologize for the news and will continue conversations with the MLB to advocate on your behalf, in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV,” the email to subscribers said. A representative for the MLB Network, the league’s 24/7 channel with live games and studio programming, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

YouTube TV has previously been locked in carriage disputes with companies like NBCUniversal and Disney but has typically been able to restore access after a short period of time.

Spring training for the 2023 MLB season begins on Feb. 24, while opening day is set for March 30.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad