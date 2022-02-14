Mobile Game Developer Tripledot Studios Raises $116M in Series B Financing

Mobile game developer Tripledot Studios has raised $116M in Series B financing, led by investor SOVC with participation from Access Industries, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Eldridge.

The company, based in London and Minsk and co-founded in 2017 by Akin Babayigit, Eyal Chameides, and Lior Shiff — who have worked at companies including King, Facebook and Product Madness — is known for the wood block puzzle game Woodoku, as well as WordHop, Blackjack and Solitaire.

With the funding, which comes ten months after Tripledot raised $78M in a Series A round, the studio will accelerate the growth of its games portfolio and invest in merger and acquisition opportunities.

“We have been expanding at an accelerated pace,” said Shiff, who serves as CEO. “In 2021 we diversified our portfolio, and continued to grow our hit titles via our best-in-class marketing and live operations capabilities. As the mobile games landscape adapted to platform changes, we continued to attract the right players who are highly engaged in our games. These achievements are all thanks to our incredibly talented team and the strength of our culture. I couldn’t be more proud of what they have accomplished.”

Babayigit, who serves as COO, shares that the goal of Tripledot is to “build a generational, once in a lifetime company” and notes that the studio’s expertise in user acquisition, monetization and data-driven products allows them to scale games quickly and profitably. The studio has already launched four titles this year, and reaches 25 million players each month.

Tripledot also operates studios in Barcelona and St. Petersberg, with over 250 employees.