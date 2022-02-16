Mobile Games Developer Scopely Appoints Former Disney Exec to Board of Directors

Mobile games developer Scopely has appointed former Disney exec Salaam Coleman Smith to its board of directors, the company’s co-CEOs Walter Driver and Javier Ferreira said Thursday.

“With deep entertainment and leadership experience across multiple Fortune 500 media companies, Salaam’s expertise, commitment to innovation, and ability to navigate a continuously evolving digital landscape will be extremely valuable to Scopely as we continue to expand our business,” the company’s statement read. “She shares our vision to inspire play, every day, and we will significantly benefit from her bold consumer insights and ability to balance creative vision with strong business acumen.”

Having worked in media for over 20 years, Smith’s portfolio includes serving as executive vp at the Disney ABC Television Group, overseeing strategy and programming for ABC Family and Freeform. Prior to that, Smith worked at Comcast NBCUniversal, serving as president of Style Media.

Salaam’s background also includes a senior executive position at Viacom’s MTV Networks International Group and directing programming strategy for Nickelodeon’s global expansion in Europe, Asia and Latin America. She has served on the board of directors at Pinterest and Gap, Inc.

“Scopely has an incredibly talented and ambitious team, a world-class technology platform with Playgami and a highly creative culture — all critical ingredients for success,” stated Smith. “Yet, their ability to build and nurture loyal, highly engaged player communities stands out as a defining characteristic of a company destined for greatness. The team’s dedication to empowering players to find a sense of meaning, authorship, and belonging within their game experiences is extremely important to the future of play, and a core reason why the company has become one the fastest-growing private mobile games companies today.”

Scopely was founded in 2011 and is known for franchises such as Star Trek Fleet Command, Marvel Strike Force and Scrabble GO, as well as The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem and more. The Culver City-based company maintains offices in the U.K., Spain, Japan and Ireland.