Mobile Gaming Company Wildlife Launches Third Indie Studio Led by ‘Marvel Strike Force’ Game Director

Mobile gaming company Wildlife Studios is establishing its third independent studio, Foxbear Games, in Los Angeles. Jonathan Durr, known as the game director of Marvel Strike Force, will lead the studio.

“Wildlife has offered an unprecedented opportunity with the system they have created,” said Durr. “Foxbear Games will initially focus on bringing different audiences to the RPG genre, while building a truly immersive experience that players will love to play everyday for years to come. We are excited to partner with Wildlife and eager to work alongside their team to bring our ideas to life.”

Foxbear Games joins SuperWOW! Games, led by former Kabam and EA exec Lu Gigliotti with teams in Texas and Australia, and Never Forget Games, led by former EA execs Ray Mazza and Michael Duke in San Francisco. Both were launched by Wildlife earlier this year.

“With Jonathan Durr, we’re adding someone who has mastered the understanding of deep RPG systems to our creative network,” said Victor Lazarte, CEO of Wildlife Studios. “With Durr’s expertise and long history of success with the RPG genre, paired with Wildlife’s infrastructure, we are confident that Foxbear Games will deliver an amazing new mobile experience to gamers around the world.”

The gaming company was founded in 2011 and is run by Lazarte and his brother, Arthur.