MPA Moves Forward With Security Network Plans

The Motion Picture Association has selected TMT Insights, a London-headquartered professional services and software development company, to build a security assessment platform for its Trusted Partner Network.

TPN is the MPA’s film and television content protection initiative, with the aim of protecting leaks, breaches, and hacks of movies and TV shows prior to their intended release, while raising security awareness within the industry.

With the new platform, MPA hopes to centralize security status information and streamlines processes for site and cloud security assessments.

“With expertise in media supply chain and content management, coupled with deep experience servicing the major studios, TMT Insights is innately aligned with the principles driving the TPN program,” TPN president Terri Davies said in a statement. “By introducing new capabilities such as self-reporting and improving the efficiency of the TPN assessment process, the platform TMT Insights is developing will improve communications between all stakeholders and help enable vendors to become a part of TPN’s global registry of ‘trusted partner’ companies.”

Last spring, MPA revealed its scheduled plans for the TPN.