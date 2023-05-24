×
MrBallen’s Next Podcast: A Medical Mystery Series With Wondery

'MrBallen’s Medical Mysteries' is the first original series coming from Ballen Studios' first-look deal with Amazon Music.

John Allen of Mr Ballen’s Medical Mysteries
John Allen, best known as MrBallen, will host a new podcast with Wondery beginning this fall. Courtesy of Desiree Prieto

John Allen, the former U.S. Navy SEAL turned hit podcaster known as MrBallen, is set to host an original audio series focused on medical horror stories and miracles that will debut later this fall.

The show, MrBallen’s Medical Mysteries, is the first co-production between Wondery and Ballen Studios, Allen’s content company that struck a major first-look and distribution deal with Amazon Music last year. Taking on a similar fascination for mysterious circumstances as the original MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious, which moved over to Amazon Music last November and has topped the company’s podcast charts, the new Medical Mysteries show will dive into stories of unexplainable deaths, unknown diseases and miraculous recoveries, according to Amazon.

New episodes of MrBallen’s Medical Mysteries will release early on Amazon Music and Wondery+ before going wide on all major platforms.

“Wondery knows firsthand from our success with our Dr. Death franchise how chilling and compelling medical stories can be,” Marshall Lewy, the chief content officer for Wondery, said. “No one can tell a story like MrBallen. That’s why he’s amassed such a beloved fanbase.”

Medical Mysteries will serve as the latest content expansion for Ballen Studios, which was formed in 2022 by Allen and Nick Witters, a former talent manager at Night Media who now serves as the CEO of Ballen Studios.

Earlier this week, Ballen Studios also launched a management division, Ballen Management, for storytellers within the “strange, dark and mysterious” content genre. The division has signed, alongside UTA, the YouTube creators Ryan “Nexpo” Cantu and Nick Crowley for representation.

