Twitch Streamer Myth Inks YouTube Gaming Deal (Exclusive)

Ali Kabbani, the pro gamer known as “Myth,” is leaving Twitch to stream and post videos exclusively with YouTube Gaming.

The creator follows other Twitch stars who have recently left the Amazon-owned streaming platform for YouTube, including Benjamin Lupo (“DrLupo”), Tim Betar (“TimTheTatman“), Rachell Hofstetter (“Valkyrae”), Elliott Watkins (“Muselk”) and Lannan Eacott (“LazarBeam”).

Though Kabbani first launched his YouTube channel in 2013, Kabbani rapidly rose in popularity on Twitch, where he has garnered 7.4 million followers since joining in 2016. The gamer is known for playing titles like Fortnite and Valorant and is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Kabbani said his desire to grow his career beyond streaming helped inform his decision to jump to YouTube.

“I’ve kind of had this shift of being a professional gamer and being like this dedicated, sweaty gamer kid, to being someone that’s a bit more entertainment focused, that has a personality, that’s willing to show up to events and be a personality for people and for the stream and for the audience. All while still, of course, being able to perform in games as well,” Kabbani said. “I love games — it’s never going to change. But I think that shift and focus about it not just being strictly about winning games anymore has driven me to feel like like YouTube was the right place.”

In addition to continuing his livestreams of gameplay, which will now be housed on YouTube, Kabbani said he’s looking to share more focused and produced videos that he hopes will help entice new and returning fans over to his YouTube channel, which already has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

“If I’m having a better time making better content, my theory is it’ll be better for people to watch as well,” he said.

Kabbani, who is repped by Loaded, will kick off his first YouTube livestream under the new deal on Tuesday. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.