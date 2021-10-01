The Independent Gamer: Narrative Cooking Game ‘Epic Chef’ to Release in November

The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday.

Narrative-Driven Cooking Game Epic Chef Launching on Consoles This Year

Barcelona-based studio Infinigon Games and publisher Team 17 announced that their cooking game Epic Chef will release Nov. 11 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game is set in the culinary combat capital of Concordia and follows the adventures of a chef looking to be the best in his kingdom.

When players need a break from the kitchen, they can go on spa trips or go fishing and meet locals in the town.

Space Exploration Role-Playing Game Gets Playable PC Demo

From Los Angeles-based game studio Multiverse, Earth From Another Sun is a space exploration RPG where players build an army capable of conquering entire star systems and form alliances with intergalactic leaders.

The game will release as a playable demo for PC on Oct. 1 during Steam Next Fest, followed by a console release in 2023.

Brazilian Studio Drops Trailer and Demo for 3D Platformer

PetitFabrik on Wednesday released a trailer for the 3D platformer game Kukoos – Lost Pets, which features a bright and colorful aesthetic, multiple environments and distinct pets each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

The game releases this Fall on PC and consoles.

Before Your Eyes Launches on Mac

Los Angeles-based developer Goodbyeworld Games and publisher Skybound Games revealed this week that its narrative-driven game Before Your Eyes, which launched for PC in April, came to Mac via Steam and the Epic Games Store on Sept. 28.

The game features a Ferryman who is tasked with transporting the deceased to the afterlife. Players use real-world blinking to advance the story.

Point-and-Click Adventure Game From Flynn’s Arcade

Developer Sonomio Games, based in Spain, and publisher Flynn’s Arcade (What Comes After) are set to release Lone McLonegan on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Players embark on a journey to become the most wanted outlaw in the far west. There is currently a demo on Steam.

Fighting Game Die By the Blade Coming to Consoles in 2022

U.K. publisher Kwalee and Slovakian publisher Grindstone, together with Slovakian developer Triple Hill Interactive, are bringing Die By the Blade to PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The game draws inspiration from games such as Dark Souls and incorporates strategic gameplay and a roster of seven playable characters.

Building and Simulation Game The Architect: Paris Launches on PC

French studio Enodo Games launched on Thursday The Architect: Paris on Steam via PC, the Epic Games Store and GOG.

In the simulation game, players can build and customize the city with any re-imagining they desire — anything from a medieval city to a futuristic one.

Enodo Games is founded by two architects in 2014, having previously developed 3D interactive environments using video game technology for 15 years at their firm, Enodo.