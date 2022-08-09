National Lampoon to Release NFTs Through Pact With Non-Fungible Films

National Lampoon, the comedy institution that first launched as a magazine spinoff of Harvard University’s Harvard Lampoon before expanding into radio and film, is partnering with the Web3-focused entertainment studio Non-Fungible Films to release NFTs and other projects based on the Lampoon’s IP.

The Lampoon follows other institutions seeking to monetize their IP via NFTs and other blockchain-based projects, including studios like Paramount and networks like ESPN. Non-Fungible Films, which has a separate production partnership with WME to create web3 projects, is currently in development for a TV series based on the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a collection of NFTs that gives holders access to perks like in-person events and members-only online spaces.

The first NFTs from the pact between National Lampoon and Non-Fungible Films will be a collection of commemorative art, though those will only be released to users who have an “executive producer” pass with Non-Fungible Films. The two companies have not shared further details about other projects in the works.

“We could not think of a better production partner to incubate and create Web3 IP with than Non-Fungible Films,” Raj Singh, the co-founder of National Lampoon, said in a statement. “Their passionate and loyal fans are a natural fit, and those who have grown up with our brand are ready for a disruptive NFT experience.”